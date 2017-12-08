21 years of "Shop with a Trooper" for KSP post 2

Kentucky State Police Professional Association (KSPPA) District 2 continued it's 21st annual "Shop with a Trooper" (S.W.A.T.) on Dec. 7, 2017.

S.W.A.T. is a program designed to provide children with needed items during the Christmas season.

KSPPA met with 37 children and their families for and pizza and ice cream. Afterwards, KSPPA assisted children with their shopping at the Princeton Wal-Mart. Shopping lists included coats, gloves, shoes, shirt, pants, hat and toys.

