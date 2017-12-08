5 charged, more sought in Paducah, KY drug investigation

Five more people have been arrested, and Paducah police are seeking the public’s help in finding others in connection with a drug investigation in the area of South 8th Street and Oscar Cross Boulevard.

Police said all of those still being sought have prior arrests, ranging from murder to drug charges to unlawful possession of a weapon.

Teams of officers began last Wednesday morning, Nov. 29, arresting those charged in the investigation. All of the warrants were for drug trafficking offenses.

Fourteen people were arrested or cited that day.

Since then, five additional people have been arrested on warrants stemming from the investigation.

-Brian Williams, 49, of Paducah, arrested on a warrant charging him with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (cocaine).

-Mynesser Hill, 25, of Paducah, arrested on a warrant charging her with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (cocaine).

-William Bolen, 47, of Paducah arrested on a warrant charging him with

trafficking in synthetic drugs and on a new charge of trafficking in synthetic drugs.

-Arthur Lee, 54, of Paducah, arrested on a warrant charging him with first-degree

trafficking in a controlled substance (cocaine).

-Regina Floyd, 39, of Paducah, arrested on a warrant charging her with first-degree

possession of a controlled substance (cocaine).

When detectives arrested Bolen, he was in possession of a large number of synthetic drugs and cash and was charged with a new count of trafficking.

Five people charged in the investigation have not yet been arrested. They are listed below with current charges:

-Mauricus Haynes 35, of Paducah, charged in a warrant with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance.

-Devonta O. Woods, 28, of Paducah, charged in a warrant with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance.

-Marcus Bowen, 55, of Paducah, charged in a warrant with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance.

-Charles Pittman, 43, of Paducah, charged in a warrant with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance.

-Tony McClellan, 50, of Paducah, charged in a warrant with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of those still being sought is asked to call the Paducah Police Department.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.