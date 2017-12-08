Illinois road crews prepare for the worst

Colder temperatures are here in the Heartland, and we know snow and ice won't be too far behind.

Even though the conditions are not like some across the areas, some road crews in the Heartland say they're ready for the worst.

Public works dump trucks are now transformed into salt trucks as this cold weather approaches.

Public Works has already pre-treated those troubled areas like hills and curves with salt brine earlier this week. They even have ordered more salt, totaling 1,300 tons, just to be ready

Robert Hardin, the Maintenance and Environmental Services Manager at Public Works, says they are monitoring the weather but has one warning for drivers.

"Right now with the forecast we have currently, I don't expect any trouble," Hardin said. "But if there is some precipitation on the road, encourage drivers to take their time and if we are needed out, we will be out on the roads."

Hardin tells me they will use their full time normal street maintenance crew to plow the seven primary snow routes when and if the weather does becomes inclement.

