Traffic concerns come with new Cape Girardeau, MO developments

Police in Ste. Genevieve are asking for help identifying a person.
Slumberland in Cape Girardeau held their 6th Homes for the Holidays event where they helped give away 47 mattresses to area kids in need.
The VFW Riders from District 15 recently made a significant donation to the John J. Pershing VA Medical Center’s Community Living Center (nursing home) Veterans.
The chilly weather is staying in the Heartland for the time being.
A family in Tamms, Illinois is getting a new and improved roof for its home this Christmas season.
A woman trying to kill bed bugs accidentally set a multi-family home ablaze in Avondale overnight, Cincinnati fire officials said.
The U.S. Coast Guard confirms they have suspended the search for two people who went missing Friday after a tugboat sank in the Mississippi River.
Republican Rep. Trent Franks of Arizona resigns; former aide says he offered $5 million to carry his child.
This week Forbes released its annual list of highest-paid YouTubers, a prodigious sampling of channels, and the people associated with them, making ungodly sums of money doing impressively mundane things.
A man's Facebook post about a run-in with another passenger at an airport is going viral.
