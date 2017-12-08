Traffic concerns come with new Cape Girardeau, MO developments

As Cape Girardeau continues to grow so does the number of drivers on the road.

As construction of a new Buffalo Wild Wings and a new strip mall continue, traffic on Siemers Drive could increase.

Traffic on Siemers Drive is already a concern with some and with more people checking out the new businesses it will only become more congested.

Cape Girardeau City Engineer Casey Brunke thinks the congestion will be a temporary issue.

"So with any new development, we know that everyone wants to go try it out. So we know when they first open that we will see some increase in traffic in that area. We expect that will probably even out over time once the newness wears off, that sort of thing. But we have no plans right now to add any additional lanes Siemers, traffic signals anything like that," said Brunke.

Brunke said if traffic congestion becomes more of an issue after the businesses open -- they will do a traffic test to pinpoint problem areas and potentially fix them.

