PD: People associated with KC homicide have ties to Hayti, MO

This is the one-year anniversary of a homicide of a man in Kansas City. People associated with this investigation have ties to Hayti, Missouri, according to investigators.

According to the Kansas City Police Department, Eric Anderson was killed on Dec. 6, 2016 at the Blue Bird Motel in Kansas City.

He was shot while checking in to the hotel.

Homicide detectives need the public’s help in identifying the person getting onto a Kansas City bus.

He was wearing a black puffy vest over a patterned hoodie.

He appeared to be familiar with the area of 31st and Indiana and spoke with the bus driver.

The victim’s daughters lost their mother to cancer in March 2016 and would like help in getting closure to their father’s death.

If you have any information call the KCPD Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043 or 816-474-TIPS.

There is a reward leading to the arrest.

