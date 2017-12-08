New Industrial Park coming to Marshall Co., KY

Judge-Executive Kevin Neal has announced that Marshall County has bought land to develop an industrial park.

Neal says the project is called Southwest One Industrial Park. The park will be one mile from I-69 and about 11 miles from the intersection of I-24 & I-69.

More information can be found on the county website.

