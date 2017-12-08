Benton, IL man violated IL sex offender act - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Benton, IL man violated IL sex offender act

Written by Kaylie Ross, Digital Content Producer
BENTON, IL (KFVS) -

A man involved in a crash was arrested after not registering his address in Illinois.

A Franklin County deputy investigated a minor traffic crash in rural Benton on Monday, December 4.

They found 19-year-old Dylan B. Fenoglio at the scene who was violating the Illinois Sex Offender Registration Act.

Fenoglio failed to register his new address.

He is being held in the Franklin County Jail. His bond is set at $15,000.

