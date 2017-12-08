Steele police chief warns of phone scam - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Steele police chief warns of phone scam

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
STEELE, MO (KFVS) -

Steele Police Chief Billy Joe Stanfield is warning residents about a scam.

A victim received a phone call saying they were a family member involved in a crash and needed $2,000 to get out of jail. The victim was asked to buy $2,000 in gift cards.

The male caller identified himself as the victim’s grandchild, even giving the correct name.

The police department asks residents to use caution and be “more skeptical” if you get such a call from someone needing money to get out of jail.

