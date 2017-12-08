Whiteley, Juden receive honors

Cape Girardeau Police Chief Wes Blair says two of his colleagues were honored recently.

Missouri DPS Director Drew Juden was presented with the Presidents Award. He was the former DPS chief in Sikeston, Missouri.

Poplar Bluff Police Chief Danny Whiteley was recognized as Poice Chief of the Year.

Both awards were handed out at the Missouri Police Chiefs Awards Banquet.

Honored to call these 2 friends. MO DPS Director Juden was presented w/ the President’s Award & Poplar Bluff Police Chief Whiteley was recognized as Chief of the Year at MO Police Chiefs Awards Banquet. Well deserved! @MOChiefs @MoPublicSafety pic.twitter.com/OJPTM8TDqS — Wes Blair (@chiefwesblair) December 8, 2017

