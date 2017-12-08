Woman helps family of 7 affected by Cape Girardeau house fire - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

You may have driven past a house fire on Hanover Street in Cape Girardeau Dec. 7. One woman who did just that jumped into action to help those who were impacted.

Seven people were left in the cold, watching their house burn down.

On Dec. 8,  the Cape Fire Department posted on Facebook, saying that while they were still on scene a young woman walked up and handed one of the victims a bag full of children’s clothes and food.

She said she was simply driving by, saw a need and immediately went to the store to buy things for these complete strangers.

Her name was not in the post from the fire department which ends with, "These are the occasions that help us keep our faith in people, and help motivate us to do our jobs."

