Winter Wonderland events at Rent One Ballpark

The Southern Illinois Miners have confirmed that the Winter Wonderland is set to return to Rent One Park in Marion, Illinois from Friday, December 8 through Sunday, December 10.



There will be winter activities all weekend long. This marks the second year for the event.

The park will be open on Dec. 8 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The fireworks show starts at 9 p.m.

The gates will open Dec. 9 at 11 a.m. and will stay open until 9 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 10 the hours are from 1-8 p.m.



Entry to Winter Wonderland is $3 on Friday night and $2 on Saturday and Sunday.

Tickets can be purchased by calling the box office at (618) 998-8499, or by visiting the Miners box office from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday. Tickets can be bought in advance or on the Dec. 11, and are non-exchangeable, non-transferable and non-refundable.

Children under 2-years-old get in free, but activities fees still apply.

All children 12-years-old and under must be accompanied by a person age 16 or older.



For more information on Winter Wonderland, contact the Miners Box Office at 618-998-8499.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.