Winter Wonderland events at Rent One Ballpark

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
MARION, IL (KFVS) -

The Southern Illinois Miners have confirmed that the Winter Wonderland is set to return to Rent One Park in Marion, Illinois from Friday, December 8 through Sunday, December 10.
 
There will be winter activities all weekend long. This marks the second year for the event.

The park will be open on Dec. 8 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The fireworks show starts at 9 p.m.

The gates will open Dec. 9 at 11 a.m. and will stay open until 9 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 10 the hours are from 1-8 p.m.  
 
Entry to Winter Wonderland is $3 on Friday night and $2 on Saturday and Sunday.

Tickets can be purchased by calling the box office at (618) 998-8499, or by visiting the Miners box office from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday. Tickets can be bought in advance or on the Dec. 11, and are non-exchangeable, non-transferable and non-refundable.

Children under 2-years-old get in free, but activities fees still apply.

All children 12-years-old and under must be accompanied by a person age 16 or older.

For more information on Winter Wonderland, contact the Miners Box Office at 618-998-8499.

