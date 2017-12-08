Ellsinore teen slightly hurt in Friday morning accident

A 16-year-old girl from Ellsinore was able to escape serious injuries in a Friday morning accident.

According to an online crash report from the Missouri Highway Patrol, the girl was a passenger in a 2003 Toyota Highlander that was hit on U.S. 67 North of Poplar Bluff. The report says her vehicle was struck by a 2002 Toyota Camry that was trying to pass.

The teen went to the hospital with minor injuries. The 40-year-old driver of the Highlander and the 18-year-old driver of the Camry were not hurt.

The report does not say any citations were issued.

