Ellsinore teen slightly hurt in Friday morning accident

Written by Greg Webb, Producer
POPLAR BLUFF, MO (KFVS) -

A 16-year-old girl from Ellsinore was able to escape serious injuries in a Friday morning accident.

According to an online crash report from the Missouri Highway Patrol, the girl was a passenger in a 2003 Toyota Highlander that was hit on U.S. 67 North of Poplar Bluff.  The report says her vehicle was struck by a 2002 Toyota Camry that was trying to pass.

The teen went to the hospital with minor injuries.  The 40-year-old driver of the Highlander and the 18-year-old driver of the Camry were not hurt.

The report does not say any citations were issued.

