ATSU-MO School of Dentistry & Oral Health announces faculty addition

Joan Davis, PhD, formerly of SIU Carbondale, has joined the faculty of A.T. Still University-Missouri School of Dentistry & Oral Health (ATSU-MOSDOH).

She will be located at the St. Louis Dental Education and Oral Health Center at 1500 Park Ave. (St. Louis Dental Center).

Dwight McLeod, DDS, MS, dean, ATSU-MOSDOH made the announcement.

Dr. Davis will serve as the director of research, special projects and initiatives for the school.

She worked at Southern Illinois University Carbondale for over 28 years and during her tenure she was awarded several grants to support her tobacco dependence research.

The author of many publications related to her research interests, Dr. Davis has received international and national recognition for her research contributions.

Dr. Davis is a registered hygienist, accomplished researcher, doctor of philosophy in workplace education and development, Fulbright Specialist Scholar, and academician.

She will be tasked to developing a robust research program to promote research and scholarly activities along with creating new research opportunities for students and faculty.

“Dr. Davis brings a unique and impressive skill set that will boost research productivity and create opportunities and affiliations that will benefit our patients and the local community,” said Dean McLeod.

