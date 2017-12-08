Police investigating burglary at Union City, TN house - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Police investigating burglary at Union City, TN house

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
UNION CITY, TN (KFVS) -

Police are investigating a burglary at a house in Union City, Tennessee.

According to police, they received the report on December 7 that someone had broken into a house belonging to St. James Episcopal Church on E. Church Street.

The man said he locked the house up on Dec. 5 around 9 p.m. after an AA meeting and noticed the house was broken into around 8:45 p.m. on Dec. 7.

Police say someone broke into the back of the house and left visible damage to the door.

The man reported that he didn't notice anything missing other than someone had drunk all of the sodas and ate all the candy.

He said the house is only used for AA meetings.

