Union City, TN police investigating counterfeit $100 bills

Police in Union City, Tennessee are investigating a couple of reports of fake $100 bills being used at area convenience stores.

According to police, on Wednesday, December 6, a woman passed two counterfeit bills at 3 J's on Reelfoot Ave.

Police said both bills had the same serial number, PF03229158T.

They said the first incident happened around 7:18 p.m. when the woman bought a pack of gum with one of the bills and got change back.

She allegedly returned at around 7:30 p.m., prepaid $10 in gas and got change back again.

Police have not found the woman. They said she was wearing a black coat and had braided hair. She was a passenger in a dark gray Chevrolet Malibu. They said the driver of the car never got out or went inside the store.

The manager was not able to get the license plate number on video.

On Thursday, Dec. 7, police said the manager of 3 J's reported he had on video a man passing a counterfeit $100 bill.

He said the man bought two 40 ounce beers and paid for them with the counterfeit money.

Police were able to trace the license plate number to the address the vehicle was registered to.

When they talked to the man, they say he told them he cashed his check the Friday before at a bank in Troy and that was where he got the bill.

When the officer checked the rest of the money in his wallet, he found they were not counterfeit.

According to the police report, the man was not arrested.

