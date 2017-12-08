This week in music: 1991 Michael Jackson

How about a blast from the past.

This morning let's check out the music scene from the first week of December 1991.

Twenty-six years ago Billboard Magazine's Hot 100 had Color Me Badd at number five with All 4 Love. It went on to become the group's second and final number one hit. C-M-B along with Boys II Men and All 4 One were leaders in what became known as Hip Hop Doo Wop in the early 1990s.

Speaking of Boys II Men, their hit It's So Hard To Say Goodbye to Yesterday was in the number four spot. The song was originally recorded by Motown artist G.C. Cameron for the movie Cooley High back in 1975. Cameron's version peaked at number 38 and the movie is all but forgotten.

P.M. Dawn was parked in the number three position with Set Adrift on Memory Bliss. The song was built around samples of the 1983 Spandau Ballet hit True.

At number two was Michael Bolton with When a Man Loves a Woman. It was a remake of the 1966 hit by Percy Sledge. Back in '66 Sledge to the song all the way to number one. Bolton's version also topped the charts. Bolton also won a Grammy Award for his version.

And in the top spot for this week in '91 was Michael Jackson with Black or White. It was the first release from Jackson's new album Dangerous. It also made Jackson the first artist with number one hits in the 1970s, 1980s and 1990s. It was a worldwide hit topping the charts in 20 countries including Great Britain, Australia, France, Sweden and Canada.

You remember the video to this one. It features several different people of different nationalities digitally morphing into one another. when it premiered it gave MTV, BET, VH1, and Fox their highest ratings ever.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.