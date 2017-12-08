Living Library offers lessons in other cultures at Murphysboro High School

Murphysboro High School got a lesson in other cultures on Thursday afternoon, December 7.

Instead of borrowing books, students talked with volunteers from different backgrounds to learn about their lives and cultures.

Organizers of the Living Library say they wanted to do this for the school to hopefully break down barriers and prejudices that people may have.

Students say the lessons were valuable.

"I just hope people are open-minded. I hope that they end up talking to people more and find that its not that hard to have a conversation to kind of warm up to people and understand their views, not so much on their appearance but on who they are as a person," Autumn Reed, high school junior, said.

Volunteers included a foster parent who was once a foster child, an undocumented senior at SIU, a transgendered person and a retired pastor who helps build wells for underdeveloped countries.

