Top 5 things to know on Dec. 8

Be prepared, it's a cold morning with temperatures in the teens and 20s.

You will need a little elbow grease on the windshield if you parked outside. It will be just as cold as it was on Thursday but with slightly less wind.

We will see a lot of sunshine, though.

This weekend, we could see flurries. The cold will continue but it will be mostly dry. Did we say cold? It will be really cold.

There are no rain chances in the 7-day forecast and there is no drought-busting rain in sight, right now.

Crews were on the scene of a house fire in Morley, Missouri early this morning.

An auto parts supplier will build a manufacturing facility in Murray, Kentucky and is expected to bring more than 100 jobs to the area.

The wildfire in Southern California grew on Thursday, destroying dozens of mobile homes in a retirement community and killing race horses at an elite training facility.

Congress passed a stopgap spending bill that prevented a government shutdown this weekend. The measure passed the House 235-193, mostly along party lines, and breezed through the Senate on a sweeping 81-14 tally. The bill now heads to President Donald Trump for his signature.

Witnesses to a deadly shooting at a New Mexico high school talked about their experience on Thursday. Two students were killed and the shooter also died.

