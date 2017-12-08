FIRST ALERT: Frigid Friday leads to cold, dry weekend

It's a cold morning on Friday, December 8 with temperatures in the teens and 20s.

You will need a little elbow grease on the windshield if you parked outside. It will be just as cold as it was on Thursday but with slightly less wind.

We will see a lot of sunshine, though.

This weekend, we could see flurries. The cold will continue but it will be mostly dry. Did we say cold? It will be really cold.

There are no rain chances in the 7-day forecast and there is no drought-busting rain in sight, right now.

Down south, it's a different story.

A wintry mix hit parts of Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia and the Carolinas.

