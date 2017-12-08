FIRST ALERT: A slight warm-up ahead after a cold Saturday

The chilly weather is staying in the Heartland for the time being.

Bryan McCormick said skies gradually cleared out this evening as temperatures began their fall through the 30s once again.

A strong northwest wind will hold our "feels like" numbers near the freezing mark.

A few snowflakes are possible with a passing cold front, but skies will clear by this afternoon.

Sunday and Monday won't feel quite as cold but still windy at times, with gusts approaching 30mph.

