Crews respond to house fire in Morley, MO

A fire is out and crews cleared the scene of a house fire in Morley, Missouri on Friday morning, December 8.

According to the Scott County rural fire chief, the call came in around 3 a.m.

The home is on Harding Street and the chief said flames were coming out of the attic when firefighters arrived.

He said it was put out in about five minutes.

No one was injured.

According to the fire chief, they do not know the cause of the fire yet. He said the homeowners were in the process of renovating the house.

Scott County rural, Oran and Morley departments responded to the scene.

