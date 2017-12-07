Bollinger County, MO home a total loss after fire

Marble Hill Fire Chief Calvin Troxell said a home is a total loss after a fire at the Cape Girardeau/Bollinger County line.

It happened on County Road 458. Crews got the call around 6:20 and were out for several hours.

The fire started in the chimney and spread to the single family home. The homeowners and pets got out okay but lost everything.

Neighbors pitched in and helped as well. The chief said the fire is not considered suspicious.

Leopold and Whitewater Fire Departments helped Marble Hill Fire Department put out the fire.

