SEMO Conference Title game set

Olympians Aly Raisman, McKayla Maroney and Gabby Douglas say they were victims of assault when the doctor worked for USA Gymnastics.

Jake Allen made 29 saves, Brayden Schenn continued his red-hot play and the St. Louis Blues beat the Dallas Stars 3-0 on Thursday night.

The SEMO Conference boys championship game is all set for Friday night. Top seeded Sikeston defeated 4th seeded Cape Central in the first Semifinal Thursday night in Sikeston 92-87. 6th seeded Notre Dame won the 2nd semifinal 69-64 over Dexter. Notre Dame and Sikeston will meet in the title game Saturday night at 8:30.