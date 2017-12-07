Chiefs place pass rusher Ford on IR, sign DT Hamilton - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Chiefs place pass rusher Ford on IR, sign DT Hamilton

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - The Chiefs placed pass rusher Dee Ford on injured reserve with an ailing back and signed defensive tackle Justin Hamilton on Thursday night, three days before a crucial game against Oakland.

Ford has been hobbled most of the season, missing a pair of games in September and October before hurting his back Oct. 30 against Denver. The Chiefs had been hoping he would be able to play again this season, but time ran out on the former first-round pick.

Ford had 10 sacks in 15 games last season, but will finish with two in six games this season.

The 6-foot-2, 315-pound Hamilton has spent time on the practice squads of the Bills, Packers and Seahawks, and he appeared in three games for the Eagles earlier this season.

