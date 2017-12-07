Rauner health chief defends $63B Medicaid contract

The Blue Angels will take to the skies above Cape Girardeau in 2019 to put on their wold famous high-flying demonstration.
Police are investigating a burglary at a house in Union City, Tennessee.
Police in Union City, Tennessee are investigating a couple of reports of fake $100 bills being used at area convenience stores.
It's a cold morning on Friday, December 8 with temperatures in the teens and 20s.
How about a blast from the past. This morning let's check out the music scene from the first week of December 1991.
