Protesters of Trump's Jerusalem decision march in Chicago

CHICAGO (AP) - Some 200 people protesting President Donald Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital and move the United States Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem took to the streets of Chicago.

The protesters gathered Thursday evening, a day after the president's announcement, at the city's Federal Plaza in the downtown area called the Loop before they began their march.

The march was peaceful but to head off any confrontations, the police department lined the route with uniformed officers.

