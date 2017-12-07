Professor talks moving Israel's capitol to Jerusalem

Dr. Virginia Tilley is an expert on middle east conflicts. She fears the President's move will lead to a backlash that could impact us at home or abroad.



Dr. Tilley points out that President Trump did fulfill a campaign promise by recognizing Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. But, she disagrees with the move saying it will have much more than just a religious impact.

This is an area occupied by three different religious groups: Muslims, Christians, and Jews.

Dr. Tilley explains why there are protest and unrest there now.

"This is a matter of one power taking over the city that belongs to everyone who lives in it and dominating it and calling it their capital,” Tilley said. “And, excluding other people putting up walls, putting up barriers not allowing Palestinians, the native people, to have access to city."



Tilley mentioned the unrest that we are seeing is just the beginning.



She wants to remind to read up on the background and inform ourselves about the conflict before taking sides.

