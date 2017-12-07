Murray, KY man arrested on Tennessee rape warrant

The Blue Angels will take to the skies above Cape Girardeau in 2019 to put on their wold famous high-flying demonstration.
Police are investigating a burglary at a house in Union City, Tennessee.
Police in Union City, Tennessee are investigating a couple of reports of fake $100 bills being used at area convenience stores.
It's a cold morning on Friday, December 8 with temperatures in the teens and 20s.
How about a blast from the past. This morning let's check out the music scene from the first week of December 1991.
Warning: Details in this story could be disturbing to some.
A Southwest Arkansas sheriff's deputy knew something was amiss when a car with no headlights on drove by about 18 minutes past midnight. But what ultimately was found in that vehicle turned out to be more than one likely would have imagined.
A former priest has been convicted of the 1960 slaying of a South Texas teacher and one-time beauty queen who was a member of the parish he served.
A shooter killed two classmates at a New Mexico high school Thursday as students hid in their classrooms or in closets.
The fire broke out Thursday amid dry, hot, windy conditions across the region that would be extreme for any season, but are especially stunning just two weeks from winter.
Several schools and businesses have closed Friday, December 8 due to snowfall in the Sand Mountain area.
A woman who accused Roy Moore of sexually assaulting her when she was a teenager will present evidence confirming that he did sign her yearbook, according to her attorney.
Samsung Electronics America is set to expand its Newberry-based operation to support more than 1,000 local jobs by 2020 with a little help from the University of South Carolina and Clemson University.
