SIU women beat Martin Methodist 60-50

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) -

Southern Illinois women's basketball got the win over Martin Methodist on Dec. 7.

The Salukis won 60-50 at SIU Arena.

Nicole Martin led scoring with 16 points.

SIU plays Western Kentucky on Dec. 10 at 2 p.m.

