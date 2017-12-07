Gov. Rauner launches IL road safety campaign

In an effort to increase road safety and lower road-side fatalities, Illinois Gov. Rauner alongside Illinois safety leaders launched a campaign to promote the state's Move Over Law, also known as Scott's Law.

The "Give Them Distance" campaign, Rauner and the various vehicular related organizations he gathered with hopes to raise awareness of the law, enacted in 2002, and bring down the number of traffic-related deaths.

Last year, there were 1,073 traffic fatalities according to the Illinois Department of Transportation.

Roadside workers on the road every day, like Traffic Supervisor for the City of Carbondale Don Snider, are relieved to hear about the increased awareness of the law.

"We watch traffic closely because people are too distracted today. They don't pay attention to the signs. They don't pay attention to the workers in the road," Snider said.

Fortunately, Snider said he's never had one of his workers hit before, but that many others do get struck by motor vehicles every year.

"This is a particularly dangerous time of year to be working on the roads with cold weather creating more hazards," Keith Miley from the IDOT's District 9 Office in Carbondale said.

"Over the course of the last few months we've effectively doubled our workforce so that puts us in a position to operate on a 24/7 basis," Miley said.

However, this does put more workers on the road making it more important to follow Scott's law.

"Slow down and please pay attention to the signs," Snider said, "because we'd like to make it home to our families just as much as anybody else."

In addition to putting road workers and stopped motorists in danger, violators can face a number of serious consequences for not abiding by the law, according to the "Give Them Distance" campaign release.

A $10,000 fine

Being revoked of driving privileges for 2 years

Possible jail time

