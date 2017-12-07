Cubs agree to $38 million, 3-year deal with righty Chatwood

Olympians Aly Raisman, McKayla Maroney and Gabby Douglas say they were victims of assault when the doctor worked for USA Gymnastics.
Olympians Aly Raisman, McKayla Maroney and Gabby Douglas say they were victims of assault when the doctor worked for USA Gymnastics.
Jake Allen made 29 saves, Brayden Schenn continued his red-hot play and the St. Louis Blues beat the Dallas Stars 3-0 on Thursday night.
Jake Allen made 29 saves, Brayden Schenn continued his red-hot play and the St. Louis Blues beat the Dallas Stars 3-0 on Thursday night.
The Chiefs placed pass rusher Dee Ford on injured reserve with an ailing back and signed defensive tackle Justin Hamilton on Thursday night, three days before a crucial game against Oakland.
The Chiefs placed pass rusher Dee Ford on injured reserve with an ailing back and signed defensive tackle Justin Hamilton on Thursday night, three days before a crucial game against Oakland.
SEMO women’s basketball fell to Ball State on Dec. 7. The Redhawks lost 69-56 in Muncie, Indiana.
SEMO women’s basketball fell to Ball State on Dec. 7. The Redhawks lost 69-56 in Muncie, Indiana.