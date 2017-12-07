Murray man charged with rape in McCracken Co., KY

Investigators say a Murray, Kentucky man is facing a rape charge in McCracken County.

According to the sheriff’s office, a female called them on Nov. 26 and said she’d been a victim of a rape.

The female said she’d been at a home in the Lone Oak area and woke up without any clothes on and she was extremely disoriented.

She was being treated at an area hospital.

Detectives then found the suspect and interviewed him and other people who were at the home that morning, and the earlier evening.

Detectives later seized evidence including articles of clothing, linens and electronic devices. Investigators issued an arrest warrant for Jantzen Brickeen.

Detectives made contact with Brickeen’s attorney who then arranged for Brickeen to turn himself in.

Around 2:30 p.m. on Dec. 7 Brickeen turned himself in at the sheriff's office.

Brickeen was charged with second-degree rape third-degree trafficking a controlled substance.

He was then taken to the McCracken County Regional Jail.

