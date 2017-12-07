Ava, IL police officer charged with sexual assault

Jackson County State's Attorney announced that an Ava, Illinois police officer was seen before a Grand Jury.

William F. Fenton of Murphysboro, Illinois, was indicted by a Grand Jury in Jackson County for multiple counts of criminal sexual assault and aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

Fenton is charged with two counts class 1 felonies of criminal sexual assault and three counts of class 2 aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

Fenton allegedly committed acts of sexual penetration and sexual conduct with a juvenile during the July 2017.

On Wednesday, December 6, Fenton was arrested by Illinois State Police.

He is scheduled to make a first appearance before the court on January 3, 2018.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.