5 common scams to avoid while holiday shopping

As Christmas moves closer, we are all trying to check off our gift lists.

The Better Business Bureau put out some tips to help you avoid scams this holiday season.

The first, online shopping, if a price seems too good to be true it probably is.

Second, phishing emails, are a common way for hackers to get your personal information. These emails often come in looking like tracking information and the BBB recommends you not click on the email if it looks suspicious and go straight to the site you ordered from.

Another scam they are warning about it is identity theft at malls, they suggest you not carry a lot of bags and keep your personal information close to you at all times.

During the season of giving you also want look out for fake charity organizations, be sure to research charities before you donate.

Lastly, watch out for online ads for hot toys and gadgets, a lot of times when stores sell out you will see the thing you are looking for on other sites for a much steeper price.

