Police: Man shows up with machete, hits Advance, MO officer in face

Police said a Stoddard County, Missouri man is facing charges after showing up with a machete at the McDonald's parking lot in Advance, Missouri on Dec. 2.

Advance police officer Matthew Julius stopped to talk with a woman in a car at the McDonald’s parking lot at 3:30 a.m., according to Advance Missouri Police Chief Donnie Bohnsack.

After getting the woman’s information, it came back that she had a warrant out of Dexter, Missouri.

The woman originally gave police a different name.

She had a small child in her car. The officer asked if she would call someone to pick up the child.

The woman said she would call her father, Jonathan Angel, from Aquilla, Missouri.

The police chief said Aquilla drove to the parking lot visibly upset because Angel said he’d taken care of his daughter’s tickets already.

The officer then learned the woman had given him another name. The woman’s name was really Vanessa Olithant, of Jackson, Missouri.

Jonathan Angel tried to get out of the vehicle with a machete but the vehicle’s door wouldn’t open, according to police. Angel threw the machete down and climbed out of the driver’s window.

Officer Julius called for backup and Bloomfield Police and a Stoddard County deputy arrived.

Jonathan Angel became more agitated and was pepper sprayed and tasered, but it did not have a good effect on him, according to the chief.

Angel hit the Advance police officer in the face. The officer’s glasses were damaged and received a cut on the nose.

Angel was put on the ground and handcuffed and taken to the Stoddard County Jail.

Olithant was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The chief said she had narcotics in her car and will face possible charges once released from the hospital.

Angel was charged with assault on a law enforcement officer, unlawful use of a weapon and resisting arrest. He was taken to the Stoddard County Jail on $50,000 cash only bond.

The officer from Advance went to the emergency room in Dexter and was released.

