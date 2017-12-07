Marshall Co., KY inmate escapee found and arrested

Tammy C. Lamb (Source: Marshall Co. Detention Center)

Kentucky State Police have located and arrested a Marshall County Jail inmate who escaped on Thursday, December 7.

Police said Jeremy L. Meadows of Water Valley, Kentucky, left a work assignment at 10 a.m. on Thursday, December 7.

On Saturday, January 6, information about Jeremy Meadows' whereabouts were notified to a Graves County Deputy.

Troopers and deputies went to a residence on Highway 408 East in Graves County.

During a search of the home, Meadows was located hiding in a closet.

Meadows was taken into custody and charged with second degree escape.

He was lodged in the Graves County Jail.

A Murray woman is also facing charges after state police said she helped the inmate.

Tammy C. Lamb, 44, of Murray, Kentucky was charged with second-degree escape, according to Kentucky State Police.

Around 3:30 p.m., troopers located a 1998 Chevy SUV seen on surveillance picking up Meadows soon after his escape.

The SUV was at a residence on Ledbetter Road in Calloway County.

Lamb was at the residence and was taken to the Marshall County Jail.

Kentucky State Police was assisted by Calloway County Sheriff’s Department.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.