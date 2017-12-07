Woman charged with helping dangerous Marshall Co., KY inmate escapee

Kentucky State Police are looking for an inmate that escaped from the Marshall County Jail. A Murray woman is also facing charges after state police said she helped the inmate.

Police said Jeremy L. Meadows of Water Valley, Kentucky, left a work assignment at 10 a.m. on Thursday, December 7.

Tammy C. Lamb, 44, of Murray, Kentucky was charged with second-degree escape, according to Kentucky State Police.

Around 3:30 p.m., troopers located a 1998 Chevy SUV seen on surveillance picking up Meadows soon after his escape.

The SUV was at a residence on Ledbetter Road in Calloway County.

Lamb was at the residence and was taken to the Marshall County Jail.

Kentucky State Police was assisted by Calloway County Sheriff’s Department.

Meadows is described as a six feet tall, approximately 140 pounds with blue eyes and short brown hair. He has several tattoos, including visible horn tattoos on each facial temple.

He is considered dangerous and should not be approached.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Kentucky State Police Post at 270-856-3721.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.