Wreath ceremony in honor of Pearl Harbor Day held in Cape Girardeau, MO

A ceremony was held along the Mississippi River in Cape Girardeau, Missouri on Dec. 7 to remember Pearl Harbor Day.

Both veterans and civilians braved the cold morning to remember the Pearl Harbor attacks.

Navy Veteran Dave Ludwig with American Legion Post 158 in Jackson, Missouri just showed me the front page of the Honolulu Star Newspaper from December 7, 1941 .@kfvsnews #PearlHarbor pic.twitter.com/uYTzqsxO2b — Marc Thomas KFVS ?? (@MThomasKFVS) December 7, 2017

A Navy veteran from Cape Girardeau said it is important to attend these ceremonies.

"Any attendance at these is important and signifies that there are those of us who feel that is very important that they are attended and that we remember those that gave their all," said Navy Veteran Tim Morgan.

The ceremony included throwing a wreath into the river.

The names of some men who died and an article written which mentioned a Cape Girardeau service member who died was also mentioned.

The ceremony is held by the American Legion each year.

Meanwhile, the Cape Girardeau Police Department lowered their flags at half-staff on Pearl Harbor Day.

