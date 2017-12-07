Elkville, IL man sentenced 5 years for burglary

An Elkville, Illinois man has been sentenced after pleading guilty to a burglary charge according to the Jackson County State's Attorney's Office.

On Dec. 5, Christian Kistner was sentenced to five years in prison after pleading guilty to one count of residential burglary.

Kistner had been sentenced to 48 months in March but violated the terms of his probation due to driving with a revoked license and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The investigation was led by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and the Murphysboro Police Department. The Jackson County State's Attorney's Office prosecuted the case.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.