Butler Co. sheriff: Illegal, stolen guns found at home of murder suspect

The Butler County sheriff says illegal and stolen guns were found at the home of a murder suspect on Tuesday, December 5.

According to Sheriff Mark Dobbs, authorities executed a search warrant at the Poplar Bluff home of Rickey Lynn Hurt, 31.

Sheriff Dobbs said they found numerous illegal and stolen guns, as well as stolen sound equipment and a live hand grenade.

He said the SEMO bomb team removed the grenade from the home.

Dobbs said they were searching for any weapons, including the murder weapon, since Hurt is a convicted felon.

Hurt pleaded not guilty to one count of first-degree murder in the death of Edward Goodwin. He faces a judge for his preliminary hearing on Monday, December 11.

Goodwin went missing in June 2015. Authorities recovered a portion of his remains from a Butler County lake.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.