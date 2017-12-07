Trial postponed for man accused in KY family's murder

The trial for a man accused of murder in the death of a Kentucky family of four was postponed.

Pascasio Y. Pacheco Arellano was in court on Thursday, December 7 for a pre-trial hearing.

The defense filed a motion to take the death penalty off the table, but the judge denied that. In January 2016, Commonwealth Attorney Mark Blankenship officially submitted paperwork that his office will seek the death penalty for Arellano.

The defense also made the motion to reschedule the trial. The judge accepted and the trial will be postponed until January 2019. It will start on Jan. 7 and last for four weeks.

The trial was originally going to start in January 2018.

Arellano is related to a family of four, two adults and two small children, who were found dead after a house fire on Nov. 17, 2015.

