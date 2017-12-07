Police search for man accused of Missouri abduction attempt

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Authorities are searching for a man accused of attempting to abduct a girl in Jefferson City.

Police said in a news release that the girl was able to escape the abduction attempt Tuesday morning and get to school safely. The release says the man fled in a four-door pickup truck that had step rails and a chrome brush grille. The truck is believed to be a Ford with a license plate number that included an 8.

The man was described as white, with brown hair and crooked teeth.

Anyone with information is urged to call police or a tips hotline.

