Chief: Child playing with lighter started fire in Cape Girardeau, MO

Emergency crews were called to the scene of a house fire in the 500 block of Hanover Street in Cape Girardeau, Missouri on Thursday, December 7.

According to Battalion Chief Brad Dillow, the fire was started by a small child playing with a lighter.

The first call came in around 8:47 a.m.

By the time crews arrived, the front of the house was already fully involved. Fire crews said when they arrived there was heavy smoke that could be seen pouring from the house.

It took fire crews about 15-20 minutes to get the fire under control from the inside. Crews were on the scene for two hours putting out hot spots.

Seven people inside the home when the fire started got out. Some of them were hurt.

One person has minor burns and another has a cut. Both people were taken to the hospital by ambulance.

Estimated damage done to the medium sized home is $25,000. The home had moderate smoke and fire damage.

The family had smoke detectors that alerted about the fire.

Scott City and Jackson Fire Departments helped to fight the fire.

