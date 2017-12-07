First Alert: coldest night of the season forecast for Thursday

Grab the heavy coat before you head out the door as Brian Alworth says it's going to be a cold, breezy day with temperatures in the upper 20s.

Thanks to that breeze, the wind chill is a factor. The feels-like temperature will be around 20. It will be noticeably colder than yesterday.

Thursday night could be the coldest night of the season so far with lows in the teens.

Friday will be mostly sunny, but highs will struggle to reach 40.

Our snow chances look slim to none for Friday into Saturday. The system may brush our far eastern counties, but it looks like folks in Indiana will experience the system.

The weekend looks chilly and dry.

