2 arrested on drug charges after traffic stop in Graves Co., KY

Two men are behind bars in Graves County after a traffic stop.

According to a release from the sheriff's department, deputies stopped a vehicle on West Broadway after seeing the vehicle 'driving suspiciously' on Old Dublin Road. Deputies have been investigating recent car burglaries in the area, so they opted to stop the vehicle on Wednesday night, Dec. 6.

The driver, Derek Bauman, 33, had a pill bottle in his front pocket. A detective also found a 1/2 gram of methamphetamine in the bottle.

His passenger, Robert Sams, 27, had marijuana on his person. Investigators also found a set of scales with meth on them along with several baggies with meth residue inside them.

Dams and Bauman were both arrested on various drug charges.

