2018 Cardinals Caravan to make 4 stops in the Heartland

St. Louis Cardinals fans will have four chances to see some of their favorite players as part of the 2018 Cardinals Caravan.

There will be six caravans total.

During the visits, fans will get to talk baseball and meet current players, alumni and broadcasters.

The first 400 kids ages 15 and under through the door on the day of the event will get a free autograph ticket that guarantees them an autograph from each current and former player.

The players and alumni for each caravan have not been announced.

Here are the complete schedules:

Caravan #1

Fri., Jan. 12 in Jefferson City, MO

Sat., Jan. 13 in Columbia, MO

Sat., Jan. 13 in Fulton, MO

Caravan #2

Fri., Jan. 12 in Springfield, MO (2 events)

Sat., Jan. 13 in Joplin, MO

Sat., Jan. 13 in Rolla, MO

Caravan #3

Fri., Jan. 12 in Memphis, TN

Sat., Jan. 13 in Jonesboro, AR

Sat., Jan. 13 in Dyersburg, TN (Dyer County High School at 5 p.m.)

Caravan #4

Fri., Jan. 12 in Champaign, IL

Fri., Jan. 12 in Peoria, IL

Fri., Jan 13 in Bloomington, IL

Caravan #5

Sun., Jan. 14 in Mattoon, IL

Sun., Jan. 14 in Springfield, IL

Mon., Jan. 15 in Decatur, IL

Mon., Jan. 15 in Quincy, IL

Caravan #6

Sun., Jan. 14 in Mt. Vernon, IL (Rolland W. Lewis Community Building at 12 p.m.)

Sun., Jan. 14 in Evansville, IN

Mon., Jan. 15 in Paducah, KY (Paducah McCracken Convention & Expo Center at 12 p.m.)

Mon., Jan. 15 in Cape Girardeau, MO (Osage Community Center at 5:30 p.m.)

