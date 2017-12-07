5 things to know Dec. 7

Good morning! It's Thursday, December 7, 2017.

First Alert Forecast

Grab the heavy coat before you head out the door as Brian Alworth says it's going to be a cold, breezy day with temperatures in the upper 20s. Thanks to that breeze, the feels-like temperature will be around 20. It will be noticeably colder than yesterday. Thursday night could be the coldest night of the season so far with lows in the teens. Our snow chances look slim to none for Friday into Saturday. The system may brush our far eastern counties, but it looks like folks in Indiana will experience the system. The weekend looks chilly and dry.

Making Headlines

North Korea says war is inevitable as allies continue war games: North Korea says a nuclear war on the Korean Peninsula has become a matter of when, not if, as it continued to lash out at a massive joint military exercise between the United States and South Korea involving hundreds of advanced warplanes.

2018 Cardinals Caravan to make 4 stops in the Heartland: St. Louis Cardinals fans will have four chances to see some of their favorite players as part of the 2018 Cardinals Caravan. There will be six caravans total. During the visits, fans will get to talk baseball and meet current players, alumni and broadcasters.

Mideast braces for fallout from Trump's move on Jerusalem: Palestinians shuttered schools and shops and called for protests in West Bank towns on Thursday, while the leader of the Hamas militant group called for a new armed uprising, in widespread show of anger over President Donald Trump's move to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

California wind and fire danger hits unprecedented high: Southern California has felt yellow wind, orange wind, and red wind. But never purple wind. Until now. The color-coded system showing the expected strength of the winds driving the region's fierce wildfires has reached uncharted territory, pushing past red, which means "high" into the color that means "extreme."

In solemn ceremony, survivors and their families to mark 76th anniversary of Pearl Harbor attack: As in years' past, the commemoration will begin at just before 8 a.m. to coincide with the exact moments on Dec. 7, 1941 that Japanese warplanes bombarded naval ships in Pearl Harbor and targeted other military installations on Oahu.

