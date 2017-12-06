The time to get your chimney cleaned is now

As that weather cools, one common thing is to light up a fire in our fireplaces. But there are a few things you need to check first. One of the big things is getting the creosote cleaned out of the flue.

That's where professionals, like Jordan Masters of Flame Masters, really come in handy. They have tools to clean out all sorts of creosote for all different types of chimneys.

It's not just the creosote that can catch fire if there are cracks allowing water into the chimney there can be several bigger issues.

"Cause like in your fire box, the mortar joints between your firebrick, it's water soluble," explained Masters. "If you have water coming down eventually it can erode it away before you know it you have bricks in the back of your fire box falling out."

The most common culprit for that water damage is those cracks on the outside of the exposed part of the chimney.

With a professional cleaning that is something, they should be checking. Masters also said depending on how often you use your fireplace you don't need to clean it every year but it shouldn't go more than 2 to 3 before you get it looked at by a professional.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.