SEMO releases 2018 baseball schedule

SEMO released its 2018 baseball schedule on Dec. 6.

The Redhawks will play 27 games at Capaha Field in Cape Girardeau with a total of 56 games.

They open the season against Bowling Green on Feb. 23.

Click here for the full schedule.

