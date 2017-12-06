SEMO gets the win over UMKC 91-87

SEMO men's basketball played UMKC on Star Wars night, Dec. 6.

The Redhawks beat the Roos 91-87.

Daniel Simmons led the team with 18 points. Four players were in double digits in scoring.

The game was played in Cape Girardeau at the Show Me Center.

SEMO plays SIU in Carbondale on Saturday, Dec. 9.

